IRSA releases 200,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Sep 8 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 200,000 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 203,700 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA on Sunday, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam stood at 1550.00 feet, which was 148.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 125,600 cusecs each.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1222.35 feet, which was 172.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 12,700 cusecs and 9,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 206,700, 195,800, 234,500 and 150,500 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 23,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 16,100 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.