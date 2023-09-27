IRSA releases 185,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Sep 27 (APP): Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 185,000 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 132,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1544.91 feet and was 146.91 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 72,000 cusecs and 100,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1228.70 feet, which was 178.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 13,900 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 180,300, 103,500, 104,600 and 48,100 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 19,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,000 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.