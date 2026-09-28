IRSA releases 169,200 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Sep 28 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 169,200 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 104,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam stood at 1525.83 feet, which was 123.83 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 60,200 cusecs and 95,000 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1213.00 feet, which was 163.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 9,200 cusecs and 39,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu, and Sukkur was recorded as 115,800, 92,000, 90,700, and 38,000 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 13,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 7,000 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.