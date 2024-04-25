IRSA releases 163,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Apr 25 (APP): Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 163,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with an inflow of 110,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1447.05 feet and was 49.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 31,400 cusecs and 5,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1140.60 feet, which was 90.60 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 46,400 cusecs and 20,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 58,800, 87,400, 51,000 and 27,600 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 66,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 10,200 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala