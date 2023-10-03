IRSA releases 156,800 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Oct 3 (APP): Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 156,800 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 90,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1537.77 feet and was 139.77 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 48,000 cusecs and 85,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1224.05 feet, which was 174.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 10,300 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 91,700, 80,200, 92,200 and 44,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 13,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,900 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.