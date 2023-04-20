IRSA releases 156,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP): The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 156,100 cusecs of water from various rim stations with an inflow of 193,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1436.21 feet and was 38.21 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 48,700 cusecs while the outflow was 30,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1108.85 feet, 58.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water were recorded as 57,100 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 56,000, 37,300, 25.500 and 6,000 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 62,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 17,800 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.