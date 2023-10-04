IRSA releases 155,000 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (APP): Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 155,000 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 88,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1536.36 feet and was 138.36 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 46,500 cusecs and 85,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1223.30 feet, which was 173.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 12,100 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 83,500, 83,500, 90,300 and 43,900 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 12,300 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 5,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.