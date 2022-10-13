IRSA releases 137,500 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP): The Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 137,500 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 83,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1536.99 feet and was 138.99 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow in the dam was recorded as 44,400 cusecs while outflow as 67,600 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1181.00 feet, which was 131.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 7,200 cusecs and 38,000 cusecs respectively.

Whereas, the release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded 73,400, 54,100, 47,700 and 34,800 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 12,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera and 7,900 cusecs was released from River Chenab at Marala.