IRSA releases 136,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, May 03 (APP): Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 136,300 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 138,900 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1439.38 feet and was 41.38 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 32,200 cusecs while outflow was 33,000 cusecs.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1122.00 feet, which was 72.00 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet.

The inflow and outflow of water was recorded at 48,400 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 62,000, 45,700, 32,800 and 9,100 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 32,200 cusecs of water were released at Nowshera and 17,200 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.