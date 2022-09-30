IRSA releases 133,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Sep 30 (APP): Indus River System Authority (IRSA) Friday released 133,900 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 124,800 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum conversation level of 1550 feet and was 152 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 65,700 cusecs and 64,900 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1189.70 feet, which was 139.70 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 14,100 cusecs and 24,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa and Sukkur was recorded 82,500, 62,000 and 33,900 cusecs respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 18,600 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 4,100 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.