IRSA releases 128,100 cusecs water

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 2 (APP): Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 128,100 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 130,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet, which was 148.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 82,900 cusecs and 82,500 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in the River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1240.80 feet, which was 190.80 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9,800 cusecs and 7,8000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 90,400, 85,300, 116,800, and 72,900 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 14,900 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.