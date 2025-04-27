IRSA releases 121,600 cusecs water

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 27 (APP): Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 121,600 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 124,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1430.87 feet which was 28.87 feet higher than dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 39,400 cusecs and 46,700 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1130.30 feet, which was 80.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 42,200 cusecs and 32,000 cusecs, respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 70,600, 46,900, 36,500 and 7,400 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 21,800 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 12,600 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.