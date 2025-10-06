IRSA releases 113,800 cusecs water

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 06 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 113,800 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 114,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, Tarbela Dam has already attained its maximum conservation level of 1550.00 feet, which was 148.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 69,600 cusecs and 69,200 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in the River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1241.10 feet, which was 191.10 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 9,000 cusecs each respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 96,800, 77,400, 75,300, and 41,600 cusecs, respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 10,500 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 13,000 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.