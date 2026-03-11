IRSA releases 112,900 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Mar 11 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 112,900 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 38,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam stood at 1455.00 feet which was 55.00 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 14,500 cusecs and 48,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1150.95 feet, which was 100.95 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8,900 cusecs and 50,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 60,600, 29,500, 32,200, and 14,300 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 6,700 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 1,500 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.