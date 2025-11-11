IRSA releases 112,500 cusecs water

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 11 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 112,500 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 52,200 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam stood at 1534.09 feet which was 132.09 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 28,300 cusecs and 70,000 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1227.50 feet, which was 177.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 5,100 cusecs and 23,700 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 72,800, 44,700, 37,400, and 8,200 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,000 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 4,200 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.