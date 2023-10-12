IRSA releases 112,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Oct 12 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 112,100 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 77,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1529.45 feet and was 131.45 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 40,300 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1216.30 feet, which was 166.30 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 10,100 cusecs and 40,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 47,300, 69,700, 58,400 and 19,700 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,900 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 7,200 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.