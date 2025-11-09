IRSA releases 111,500 cusecs water

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 09 (APP): Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Sunday released 111,500 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 56,300 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam stood at 1536.97 feet which was 134.97 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 30,200 cusecs and 65,000 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1228.55 feet, which was 178.55 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 5,600 cusecs and 26,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 71,300, 39,400, 40,100, and 9,000 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 5,700 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.