IRSA releases 110,100 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Feb 25 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Wednesday released 110,100 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 35,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam stood at 1475.14 feet which was 73.14 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 12,000 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1174.25 feet, which was 124.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 8,500 cusecs and 60,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 46,200, 32,000, 36,300, and 9,600 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,100 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 1,500 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.