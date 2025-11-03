IRSA releases 105,500 cusecs water

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 105,500 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 54,600 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam stood at 1543.07 feet which was 141.07 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 30,400 cusecs and 52,000 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1232.50 feet, which was 182.50 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 5,700 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 60,300, 47,500, 48,000, and 8,600 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 7,200 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 4,700 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala