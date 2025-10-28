IRSA releases 102,200 cusecs water

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 28 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Tuesday released 102,200 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 60,500 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam stood at 1547.24 feet which was 145.24 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 32,600 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1236.85 feet, which was 186.85 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 5,700 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 53,600, 46,100, 44,900, and 8,300 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,800 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 6,700 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.