IRSA releases 101,500 cusecs water

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 30 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 101,500 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 59,000 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam stood at 1546.29 feet which was 144.29 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 31,800 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1235.35 feet, which was 185.35 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 5,700 cusecs and 35,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 52,900, 45,600, 45,200, and 8,500 cusecs, respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 8,300 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 6,500 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.