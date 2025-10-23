IRSA releases 101,400 cusecs water

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Oct 23 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday released 101,400 cusecs of water from various rim stations with inflow of 69,100 cusecs.

According to the data released by IRSA, the water level in the River Indus at Tarbela Dam stood at 1549.33 feet which was 147.33 feet higher than the dead level of 1402.00 feet.

Water inflow and outflow in the dam were recorded as 35,300 cusecs and 45,000 cusecs, respectively.

The water level in the Jhelum River at Mangla Dam was 1240.25 feet, which was 190.25 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded as 7,400 cusecs and 30,000 cusecs respectively.

The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa, Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 46,400, 46,100, 42,700, and 9,100 cusecs, respectively.

Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 9,400 cusecs of water was released at Nowshera, and 10,300 cusecs were released from River Chenab at Marala.