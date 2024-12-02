22.1 C
IRSA releases 100,300 cusecs water

ISLAMABAD, Dec 2 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Monday released 100,300 cusecs water from various rim stations with inflow of 44,200 cusecs.
According to the data released by IRSA, water level in River Indus at Tarbela Dam was 1491.67 feet and was 93.67 feet higher than its dead level of 1,398 feet. Water inflow and outflow in the dam was recorded as 21,000 cusecs and 55,000 cusecs respectively.
The water level in River Jhelum at Mangla Dam was 1155.05 feet, which was 105.05 feet higher than its dead level of 1,050 feet. The inflow and outflow of water was recorded 4,900 cusecs and 27,000 cusecs respectively.
The release of water at Kalabagh, Taunsa , Guddu and Sukkur was recorded as 69,100, 46,600, 36,900 and 6,200 cusecs respectively. Similarly, from River Kabul, a total of 11,500 cusecs of water released at Nowshera and 2,500 cusecs released from River Chenab at Marala.
