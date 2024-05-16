IRSA refutes news item published in daily ‘Koshish’

ISLAMABAD, May 16 (APP):Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on Thursday refuted a news item published in daily ‘Koshish’ Hyderabad and clarified that it based on misinformation.

“The contents especially, describing Member IRSA Sindh to have consented the opening of Flood Canal and did not oppose the water supply to Punjab through TP Link Canal are concocted and groundless,” said a statement issued here.

IRSA denies such irresponsible reporting and put forward decisions taken unanimously in its meeting held on May 13, it further said.

The decisions included, the water level at Tarbela dam shall be maintained at 1470 feet until June 30 while closely monitoring the water situation, instead of July 20, after which IRSA will be free to fill the dam as per the criteria. However, WAPDA shall make efforts to fill the dam upto 1475 feet in next 10 days, if possible, to accommodate any variation in the river inflows. IRSA showed apprehension on the slow progress of T5 construction activities and directed WAPDA to accomplish the task within the stipulated time of 33 months.

With immediate effect the shortages to the provinces is reduced to zero and distribution in shifted to Para-2 of the Water Appointment Accord (WAA) 1991.