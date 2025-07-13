IRS marks Kashmir Martyrs’ Day with renewed resolve, calls for global action

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Jul 13 (APP): A high-profile seminar commemorating Kashmir Martyrs’ Day held at Institute of Regional Studies, in collaboration with Youth Forum for Kashmir, echoed Kashmir’s unbroken resolve.

The panelists honoured the sacrifice of 22 innocent Kashmiris killed by Dogra forces on July 13, 1931—an event that ignited a century-long struggle for self-determination.

Delivering the keynote, Ambassador Jauhar Saleem, President of IRS, highlighted that this solemn day is not merely a historical footnote but a living testament to the unwavering spirit of Kashmiris. From the brutality of the Dogra Raj to the militarization and recent demographic engineering under Modi’s regime, the Kashmiri people have never bowed before oppression, said a press release issued here on Sunday.

Notable figures such as Ms. Mushaal Hussein Malik, Ms. Naseem Zehra, Dr. Qamar Cheema, Mr. Zaman Bajwa and Umair Khan emphasized that the struggle has endured through generations—from the Pathar Masjid uprising to the revocation of Articles 370 and 35A. Each phase of resistance faced India’s state terrorism, yet has only intensified the Kashmiri resolve.

The Peace and Culture Organization Chairperson, Mushaal Hussein Mullick, said recent developments have reignited Kashmiri hopes. “The decisive four-day victory of Pakistan has emboldened the Kashmiri spirit,” she stated, urging Islamabad to seize the moment and amplify Kashmiri voices on international platforms. She warned against India’s false-flag operations and ecological destruction in the name of development, calling the Vande Bharat initiative a “colonial strategy.”

Veteran journalist Ms. Naseem Zehra highlighted India’s growing isolation due to its aggressive policies in the neighborhood. Conversely, China, Türkiye, and Bangladesh support Pakistan. “The time for soft diplomacy is over,” she asserted. “Pakistan must recalibrate its strategy and project its stance globally.”

The seminar called for the international community, especially the United Nations and the U.S., to take decisive action. “Kashmir is not just a regional issue; it’s a global flashpoint between two nuclear powers,” warned analyst Dr. Qamar Cheema.

The event concluded with a unified call for Kashmiris—whether in AJK or the diaspora—to raise for Kashmiris in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK). “Kashmir’s story must be told by Kashmiris themselves,” urged Umair Khan, while advocating for global media engagement. Kashmir Martyrs’ Day is not just a remembrance—it is a declaration of Pakistan’s dedication for the right of self-determination of Kashmiris.