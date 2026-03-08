Iron-rod woman murder cracked; suspect arrested by ICT Police

ISLAMABAD, Mar 08 (APP):Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police arrested a brutal killer involved in the murder of a woman who was attacked with an iron rod in the jurisdiction of Shams Colony police station.

An official told APP on Sunday that the arrest was made during a joint operation by Shams Colony Police and the Homicide Unit.

He said the case came to light after the daughter of the victim submitted an application stating that the accused, Muhammad Yaseen, had brutally murdered her mother by striking her on the head with an iron rod.

Following the complaint, Shams Colony Police registered a case (FIR No. 91/26) under Section 302 of the Pakistan Penal Code and launched an investigation.

The official said police teams, using modern investigative techniques, Safe City cameras and other technical resources, successfully traced and arrested the accused involved in the heinous crime.

During investigation, it was revealed that the suspect had attacked the victim with an iron rod, causing her death.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

DIG Islamabad Muhammad Jawad Tariq said Islamabad Police were taking indiscriminate action against crimes including violence and murder.

He said strict legal action would be taken against the accused and the suspect would be challaned in court on the basis of solid evidence to ensure exemplary punishment.

The DIG added that Islamabad Police were utilizing all available resources to protect the lives and property of citizens.