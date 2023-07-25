Irfan Siddiqui stresses need for maximum consensus on legislation

ISLAMABAD, Jul 25 (APP): Senator Irfan ul Haq Siddiqui on Tuesday stressed the need for maximum consensus on legislation as it remained for a long time.

Speaking in the Joint Sitting of the Parliament, he appreciated the chair for giving its ruling in that regard. Governments changed after passage of time but the legislation and laws remained in place for long time, he added.

He said those who were taking about the supremacy and sovereignty of the Parliament, their government promulgated record 70 ordinances during their three and a half years tenure.