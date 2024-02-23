Election day banner

Irfan Siddiqui criticizes PTI for attempting to dent IMF programme

Demand for “Level Playing Field” not obstacle in elections: Irfan Siddiqui

ISLAMABAD, Feb 23 (APP): Senator Irfan Saddiqui criticized Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s statement on Friday for approaching the International Monetary Fund (IMF) not to support Pakistan, in a desperate attempt for political gains.

Speaking in the Senate, he expressed concern that such a demand from a political party could negatively impact the country’s interests.

He called upon the House to debate whether preventing financial institutions by political parties from supporting Pakistan would be beneficial or detrimental to the country.

