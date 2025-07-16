Wednesday, July 16, 2025
National

Irfan Siddiqui condoles with former PM’s press secretary Rai Riaz

ISLAMABAD, Jul 16 (APP): Leader of the Parliamentary Party of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in the Senate and Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, Senator Irfan Siddiqui on Wednesday visited the residence of former Press Secretary to the Prime Minister, Rai Riaz Hussain, to offer condolences on the demise of his wife.
During the visit, Senator Siddiqui met with  Riaz Hussain and his son Rai Saqib Hussain. He expressed deep sorrow over the loss and offered prayers for the departed soul.
Rai Riaz Hussain thanked Senator Irfan Siddiqui for visiting and offering condolences during this difficult time.
