IRCRA president urges for compassion toward Afghan refugees

ISLAMABAD, Oct 13 (APP): The President of the International Research Council for Religious Affairs (IRCRA), Muhammad Israr Madani highlighting the historical, social, and economic ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan on Friday, underscored the invaluable contribution of Afghan refugees in the development of various sectors of the Pakistani society.

In a statement, he emphasized the need to address the issue of illegal immigrants and urged the quarters concerned to deal Afghan refugees with compassion and human dignity.

Madani lauded Pakistan for hosting over three million Afghan refugees for more than four decades, showcasing its generous and compassionate spirit to those seeking shelter and security.

In a bid to uphold Pakistan’s reputation as a generous host, he proposed a humane response to the Afghan refugees keeping in view the current situation in Afghanistan.

He said a compassionate response to the Afghan refugees would serve as a testament to Pakistan’s enduring commitment to humanitarian principles and its historical relationship with Afghanistan.