Iran’s resistance will continue: Iranian Ambassador

ISLAMABAD, Jun 19 (APP):Iran’s Ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Reza Amiri Moghadam, on Thursday said that Iran’s resistance against Israeli aggression will continue with unwavering national resolve and unity.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that Israel’s aggression has continued for almost a week, and Iran reserves the right to defend itself.

He reiterated that Iran has always been open to dialogue, but emphasized that a conducive environment is essential for meaningful negotiations.

“We have never closed the doors to talks, but aggression must cease for dialogue to take place,” he said.

He added that weakening Iran has long been Israel’s dream, but the recent escalation has only united the Iranian nation more than ever.

“The people of Iran stand firmly with their homeland and will make any sacrifice necessary to protect it,” he said.

Calling the attack unprovoked and blatant aggression, the ambassador stressed that the overwhelming majority of the Iranian people support their government, system, and sovereignty.

He strongly condemned threats made against Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, declaring them unacceptable. “Ensuring his safety is our duty,” he added.