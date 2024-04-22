Iran’s President Raisi arrives to red carpet welcome in Islamabad on three-day visit

ISLAMABAD, Apr 22 (APP): President of Iran Dr. Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi arrived here Monday on a three-day official visit till April 24, to meet the leadership and discuss the regional developments as well as bilateral cooperation.

This marks the first visit by any head of state to Pakistan after the general elections in February 2024.

As the Iranian president landed at Nur Khan Airbase, a red carpet was rolled out to accord him a warm welcome.

Federal Minister for Housing and Works, the minister-in-waiting, Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada received the guest.

Clad in traditional attires, two children presented bouquet of flowers to the dignitary, who is accompanied by his spouse and a high level delegation comprising the foreign minister and other members of the cabinet, senior officials as well as a large business delegation.

During the three-day visit, President Raisi will meet the President and the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Chairman of Senate and Speaker of National Assembly. He will also visit Lahore and Karachi and meet with the provincial leadership.

Besides discussing regional and global developments, the two sides will have a wide-ranging agenda to further strengthen Pakistan-Iran ties and enhance cooperation in diverse fields including trade, connectivity, energy, agriculture, and people-to-people contacts.

