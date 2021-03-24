ISLAMABAD, March 24 (APP): Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani has sent greetings to President Dr Arif Alvi on the advent of Nowruz, the new Iranian calendar year.

“I would like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to Your Excellency and also your great nation on the arrival of the ancient-old Nowruz, spring of nature and beginning of the year 1400 solar AH,” the Iranian president said in a a letter addressed to President Alvi.

President Rouhani wrote, “Like an adept painter, Spring infuses spirit of freshness and liveliness into the heart and soul of the earth, through making impressions on nature’s canvass to spread images and patterns of refreshment and flourishing across the globe.”

Following the example of nature and with renewal of season, he said, the humans could introduce a new spring into their hearts and well-being into their bodies.

The Iranian president mentioned that the world experienced the COVID-19 pandemic with its numerous social and economic challenges.

“I hope that in the New Year and through further engagement and cooperation between our countries as also containing the COVID-19 virus, Nowruz ushers in a new era for our people while happiness, bounties and calm are restored to the entire world,” he said.

President Rouhani prayed to Allah Almighty to bestow ever-growing success and good health to President Alvi and the happy times upon the noble people of Pakistan.