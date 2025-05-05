25.5 C
Islamabad
Tuesday, May 6, 2025
National

Iranian foreign minister meets COAS

92
RAWALPINDI, May 05 (APP): Foreign Minister of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Seyed Abbas Araghchi met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M) here Monday at General Headquarters.

The meeting featured constructive discussions on the geo-strategic environment, with particular focus on challenges confronted by both countries in the domain of security, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The Pak-Iran border security mechanism was also reviewed as part of efforts to enhance bilateral coordination.

The COAS reaffirmed that Pakistan and Iran are brotherly neighbours, bound by deep-rooted ties of shared history, culture, and religion.

Both sides agreed to stay engaged for enhanced bilateral cooperation while jointly working to assist in bringing positive developments in issues concerning the region.

The Iranian FM acknowledged and appreciated Pakistan’s efforts for peace and stability in the region.

