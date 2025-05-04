21.6 C
National

Iranian FM to undertake visit to Pakistan on Monday

ISLAMABAD, May 04 (APP):Foreign Minister of Iran Seyyed Abbas Araghchi will undertake an official visit to Pakistan on Monday, May 5, 2025.
This high-level visit reflects the deep-rooted and strong relationship between Pakistan and the brotherly nation of Iran. It also underscores the two countries’ shared commitment to strengthening bilateral cooperation across all areas of mutual interest. The two sides will also exchange views on regional and global developments.
During the visit, Foreign Minister Araghchi will call on President Asif Ali Zardari, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar.
Pakistan and Iran enjoy close bilateral relations rooted in shared history, culture, and religion. The visit of Foreign Minister Araghchi is expected to further strengthen the existing ties and enhance cooperation between the two countries.
