Iranian envoy expresses condolences on tragic martyrdom of security forces

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, October 08 (APP):Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Reza Amiri Moghadam on Wednesday extremely dejected to learn of the tragic martyrdom of brave brothers from the security forces of Pakistan.

In a condolence message, the ambassador said, “In this moment of profound grief, I extend my heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the Government, Armed Forces, and the people of Pakistan, particularly to the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones.”

He prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the souls of the departed and bestow strength and patience upon their families.

Moghadam said terrorism is nothing but the sinister design of cowardly elements seeking to destabilize our region and obstruct its path toward sustainable development. This chronic scourge, imported and fueled by malicious machinations, remains a shared menace across our region, where traitorous elements, in collusion with international terrorism, target peace, security, and stability, he added.

The ambassador said confronting this ominous phenomenon demands collective, determined, and united efforts, both regionally and internationally. He said all countries must play an active role in uprooting every form and manifestation of terrorism and violent extremism, which have claimed the lives of countless innocent people over the past decades.