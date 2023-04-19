Iranian envoy calls on Riaz Pirzada

ISLAMABAD, Apr 19 (APP):Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Pakistan H.E. Mr.Seyyed Mohammad Ali Hosseini held a farewell meeting with Federal Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada here Wednesday on the completion of the Ambassador’s term in Pakistan.

The minister expressed his appreciation for the dedicated services of the Ambassador for strengthening the bilateral ties in multiple areas between Pakistan and Iran. He said that Pakistan and Iran were two brotherly countries having long political and economic ties ingrained in our century’s old common religious and cultural affinities.

The minister said that Pakistan had suffered a lot in its relations with the neighboring countries, as this region has been the international political arena for decades. We have much better human rights situation in Pakistan and other Muslim countries than the so-called champion countries of human rights. Currently, only Pakistan, Iran and Turkiye are extending their unwavering support for the people of Kashmir and Palestine, who are the victims of severe human rights violations in the world.

The minister called it very welcoming and positive for Muslim world that Iran and Saudi Arabia have come closer. That rapprochement will be a giant step towards peace and stability in Persian Gulf and it will bring the whole Muslim fraternity on the same page. He also said that only with the enhanced cooperation of Iran, we can improve the quality of life of the people living in the border areas of Baluchistan.

The Ambassador of Iran appreciated the warm hospitality and support he had received during his tenure. He mentioned Pakistan’s collaboration in multiple areas of common interest particularly that of in human rights. He cited that there is immense improvement in various aspects of our bilateral relations. We have opened two new crossing points in Baluchistan and volume of bilateral trade have exceeded $2 billion.

Both sides reiterated to explore more areas of bilateral cooperation and economic connectivity. Minister wished the ambassador all the best for his future endeavors.