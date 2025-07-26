Iranian Cultural Consulate hosts poetic tribute to mark twelve-day resistance victory

- Advertisement -

By Rehan Khan

ISLAMABAD, July 26 (APP):The Cultural Consulate of Iran organized a literary gathering featuring renowned poets, who paid tribute through their evocative verses in a heartfelt celebration of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s twelve-day successful resistance and victory.

The event, held on Friday evening, brought together senior and emerging poets to honor what Iranian officials described as a moment of pride not just for Iran, but for the entire Muslim world.

Iran’s Cultural Counsellor, Majid Meshki welcomed the participants and extended special gratitude to the senior poets for their presence and for providing a platform for younger voices. “It was a beautiful evening,” he remarked, “one that will be remembered as a unique chapter in the history of literature.”

Meshki urged senior poets to continue mentoring the next generation, encouraging them to keep the tradition of poetic expression alive. “You have a responsibility to nurture the poetic instincts of young writers so that this powerful literary tradition remains vibrant in our society,” he said.

He praised the poets for using their craft to narrate the courage, resilience, and civilization of a proud nation. “Through poetic language, you have reawakened memories of historic events and conveyed powerful messages in a way no other medium can,” he noted, emphasizing poetry’s unique ability to encapsulate history, emotion, and national identity.

Highlighting the broader significance of the occasion, Meshki stated, “This is not just Iran’s victory – it is a triumph for the entire Muslim Ummah.” He added that the poetry presented, including submissions from poets who were unable to attend in person, would be compiled into an archival record.

In a solemn reflection on regional tensions, the cultural counsellor noted that while the immediate conflict may have been paused, the situation remained precarious. “The war has not ended – it is only temporarily halted,” he said. “But the lesson Iran has taught will not be forgotten. We hope it will prevent similar miscalculations in the future.”

Meanwhile, Head of the Persian Department at the National University of Modern Languages (NUML), Dr. Amber Yasmin said while the recent 12-day war was fought on Iranian soil, it was deeply felt across every household in Pakistan, where people of all ages stood in emotional solidarity with their Iranian brothers and sisters.

Speaking at a literary gathering, Dr. Yasmin remarked that the Pakistani nation – children, women, and men alike – actively expressed their support and prayers for Iran’s victory, particularly through social media platforms.

“The emotional connection between the people of Pakistan and Iran was vividly visible. It was as if the war was not just Iran’s – it was ours too,” she noted.

Dr. Yasmin emphasized the enduring and historic ties between the two countries, rooted in a shared heritage of culture, language, tradition, and mutual respect. “Pakistan and Iran have long enjoyed brotherly relations grounded in centuries of friendship and linguistic affinity,” she added.

She praised Iran’s success in the conflict, attributing it to a “pragmatic and well-calculated strategy” by both its leadership and armed forces.

Commending the poetic tributes presented during the event, Dr. Yasmin concluded by lauding the courage and resilience of the Iranian nation and its security forces, and appreciated the poets for capturing their spirit through powerful literary expression.

Dr. Syed Asad Ali Kazmi moderated the literary event, opening the session with his poem titled “Darood A Sarzameen-e-Ishq-o-Irfan – Jahan Chamke Khurd, Deen, Ilm aur Iman” (A Tribute to the Land of Love and Enlightenment – Where Brilliance Shines in Discipline, Faith, Knowledge, and Belief).

Prominent poets including Muhammad Shahzeb Iqbal, Zain Abbas Zaidi, Munib Kayan, Abdul Qadir, Muhammad Hussain Saeed, Dr. Junaid Azar, Professor Dr. Rafi-uddin Ahmed Siddiqui, Syed Ziauddin Naeem, and several others graced the gathering with their powerful recitations, paying poetic homage to the spirit, resilience, and cultural legacy of Iran.

The evening concluded with emotional recitations and a renewed call for unity among the literary community in support of shared values, justice, and cultural resistance through the power of words.