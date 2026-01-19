Iranian Consul General stresses close Pak-Iran collaboration in trade, media

- Advertisement -

QUETTA, Jan 19 (APP):Iranian Consul General Muhammad Karim Tudishki on Monday said Pakistan and Iran enjoyed close brotherly relations and called the need for further expanding bilateral trade between the two nations.

Talking to journalists at the Quetta Press Club’s during this visit to a programme, Hal-o-Ahwal, Tudishki said there existed political and economic collaborations between Iran and Pakistan, which could be strengthened in the interest of two peoples.

The Iranian consul general said he was happy to visit the Quetta Press Club and emphasized close media cooperation between the journalist community of Pakistan and Iran.

He mentioned that a news and information exchange programme between the journalists of Iran and Pakistan would be established in near future to ensure exchange of authentic and reliable information.

The Iranian diplomat thanked Pakistan for supporting his country in difficult times. He said peace and order had returned to Iran following the negotiations of Iranian ministers with the protesters who demanded economic reforms for the current financial situation.

Tudishki said millions of people in Iran also demonstrated in favour of their government. However, he said, the same could not be shown to the world due to internet shutdown.

He said after the Islamic Revolution, Iran faced sanctions for decades, but continued consistent efforts towards progress.

The Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) and Quetta Press Club officials Irfan Saeed, Manzoor Ahmed, Syed Gulzar Shah, Rashid Baloch, Nematullah Akhunzada, Zahir Khan Nasir, Zafar Baloch, Abdul Rasheed and others were present.