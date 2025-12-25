Iranian Ambassador extends felicitations on Quaid-e-Azam Day

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Dec 25 (APP): Iran Ambassador Reza Amiri Moghadam has extended his felicitations to the Government and the Nation of Pakistan on the auspicious occasion of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah’s birth anniversary.

In his message on Thursday, the Ambassador highlighted Quaid-e-Azam’s visionary leadership, commitment to the Islamic Ummah and struggle for justice and dignity. He noted that Quaid-e-Azam’s ideals of unity, faith and discipline remained guiding pillars of Pakistan’s national journey.

The Ambassador reaffirmed Iran’s respect for Quaid-e-Azam’s legacy and commitment to strengthening bilateral ties between Iran and Pakistan.

He prayed for Pakistan’s progress and stability, guided by Quaid-e-Azam’s noble vision and principles.