Iran to allow 20 ships under Pakistani flag through Hormuz Strait: DPM 

ISLAMABAD, Mar 29 (APP): Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar Saturday said the government of Iran has agreed to allow 20 more ships under the Pakistani flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz and two ships will cross the strait daily.

In a post on X, he said, “I am pleased to share a great news that the government of Iran has agreed to allow 20 more ships under the Pakistani flag to pass through the Strait of Hormuz; two ships will cross the Strait daily.” “This is a welcome and constructive gesture by Iran and deserves appreciation. It is a harbinger of peace and will help usher stability in the region. This positive announcement marks a meaningful step toward peace and will strengthen our collective efforts in that direction,” he added. He said, “Dialogue, diplomacy, and such confidence-building measures are the only way forward.”