Iran strongly condemns Mustang terrorist attack

ISLAMABAD, Sep 29 (APP): Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Naseer Kan’ani on Friday strongly condemned Mustang terrorist attack.

In a statement issued by the embassy of Iran in Pakistan, Naseer said he “considered the terrorist act against the Pakistan Muslims at the same time as the march and celebration of the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad PBUM as a clear example of terrorists’ distance from the merciful teachings of the Prophet of Islam (PBUH).”

Meanwhile, according to Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) official news agency of Iran, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ayatollah Syed Ibrahim Raisi condemned the cowardly act of terrorism in the Balochistan of Pakistan and said this blind act has once again shown that the terrorists, with their ignorance and distance from the merciful teachings of Islam, have no other goal than to create division among Muslims.

According to IRNA Ayatollah Syed Ibrahim Raisi, in a message to the President of Pakistan Dr. Arif Alavi expressed his sympathy with the government and people of Pakistan following the terrorist attack in Balochistan’s Mastung region, which resulted in the death and injury of a number of innocent people, said: The Islamic Republic Iran is resolutely ready to cooperate with Pakistan to fight against any manifestations of terrorism and extremism and wants the international community, especially the Islamic countries, to seriously react to this criminal act and prevent the repetition of such tragic events.