Iran offers condolences, assistance to Pakistan over deadly floods

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

By Rehan Khan

ISLAMABAD, August 15 (APP): Ambassador of Iran to Pakistan, Dr Reza Amiri Moghadam, on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the devastating floods in various parts of Pakistan, which have claimed more than 210 lives.

The envoy, in a message of solidarity, extended heartfelt condolences to the government and people of Pakistan, particularly to the bereaved families.

He also prayed for the swift recovery of those injured in the disaster.

“In this moment of profound grief, our thoughts and prayers are with our brothers and sisters in Pakistan,” Dr Moghadam said, adding that the Islamic Republic of Iran stands fully ready to provide any assistance required to the brotherly nation in this challenging time.