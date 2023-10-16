Iranian embassy marks World Food Day, urges immediate relief for Palestinians

ISLAMABAD, Oct 16 (APP):The Iranian embassy on Monday observed World Food Day, shedding light on the critical situation facing the Palestinian people, particularly those in Gaza, regarding water supply, food, and other essential necessities for their survival.

In a statement, the embassy emphasized the urgency of addressing the pressing needs of the Palestinian population. The dire circumstances in which they find themselves have been exacerbated by a severe shortage of water, food, and other basic requirements. These conditions have been further compounded by the continued oppression and atrocities committed by the apartheid and racist Zionist regime in the region.

The embassy’s statement underscored the importance of recognizing and upholding the inherent human rights of the Palestinians. It called upon the international community to take immediate action to halt the ongoing violations and provide essential aid to the affected people.

World Food Day serves as a reminder of the global commitment to combat hunger and malnutrition, making it an opportune moment to draw attention to the dire humanitarian situation faced by the Palestinian people. The embassy’s statement resonated with the broader international call for peace and humanitarian relief in the region.

The Iranian embassy’s stance emphasized the need for a swift resolution to the ongoing crisis in Palestine, which has seen the Palestinian population endure hardships for far too long. It sought to rally support for the cause of the Palestinian people and to put an end to the suffering caused by the ongoing conflict and the denial of their fundamental human rights.

https://x.com/IraninIslamabad/status/1713887632667676953?t=wYWShctrf9kfJ9_IVoEuJA&s=09