Iqra University H-9 Campus concludes Sports Festival 2025 with champions crowned across 12 categories

ISLAMABAD, Jun 27 (APP):Iqra University H-9 Campus successfully concluded its five-day Sports Festival 2025, a dynamic celebration of student talent and sportsmanship.

With more than 200 participants, the festival showcased spirited performances in 12 competitive sports categories, highlighting the university’s commitment to holistic student growth and wellness.

The thrilling competitions took place at the university’s modern sports arena and were attended by students from various institutions across Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Winners received championship titles and well-deserved recognition for their outstanding efforts.

In Volleyball (Male), Iqra University H9 Campus secured the title of Volleyball Champion. Team Ansa Khalid emerged as the Volleyball (Female) Champion. In Rugby, team Red Jins took the crown as Rugby Champions, while Team Aura from Iqra University triumphed in Kabaddi to claim the Kabaddi Champions title.

Iqra University H9 Campus also won the Futsal (Boys) event, adding another title as Futsal Champions. In Badminton, Sohail Shehzad became the Boys Singles Champion, while Ayesha Malik won the Girls Singles Champion title. Raza Mehmood and Ali won the Boys Doubles Champion title, and the team of Aaila Malik and Ayesha won the Girls Doubles Champion title. In Mixed Doubles, the winning pair was Raza Mehmood and Aaila Malik. Basketball saw strong performances as well. Team Raptors became the Basketball (Boys) Champions, and Team Lycans took home the Basketball (Girls) Champions title.

The Sports Festival 2025 not only promoted physical activity and competition but also promoted teamwork and student unity. Iqra University congratulates all participants and champions and remains dedicated to providing vibrant platforms for student engagement and excellence.