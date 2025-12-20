Iqbal’s universal message provides common lingual ground for strengthening Pak-Tajikistan ties: Pak envoy

- Advertisement -

By Shams Abbasi

Dushanbe , Dec 20 (APP):Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Republic of Tajikistan Muhammad Saeed Sarwar said that Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s universal message provided common lingual ground to Tajikistan and Pakistan through universal message for strengthening their bilateral relation.

Iqbal’s Universal message is also significant not only for regional integration but provides common ground at different spheres for strengthening the bilateral relations between two sides.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to the Republic of Tajikistan Muhammad Saeed Sarwar said this while addressing the “Iqbal Days Ceremony organized by Tajik National University, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the faculty members of the Department of Asian and European Languages, and the Pakistan Study Center to pay tribute to the great thinker, philosopher, political leader, and poet of the East, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal.

“I would like to express my heartfelt gratitude to the university administration and all of you for organizing this event. The Embassy of Pakistan is committed to further promoting academic and educational ties between the two countries” he said.

The Ambassador said that “We also have a lot of commonalities in our faith, history, culture and literature are intertwined.”

The Ambassador said that Pakistan was among the first countries to recognize Tajikistan’s independence and establish diplomatic relations with it.

Pakistan and Tajikistan have strong historical, cultural, social, linguistic and religious ties and there has been a regular exchange of visits at the leadership level.

In May this year, the Prime Minister of Pakistan, Muahammad Shehbaz Sharif visited Tajikistan and last week , the Minister of Culture of Tajikistan inaugurated the Tajik Cultural Week in Islamabad, he said.

The envoy said that this is a historic occasion as for the first time, the Tajik Cultural Week is being celebrated in Pakistan and this reflects the growing people-to-people and cultural ties between the two countries.

It is a great honor for me to participate in this event. Allama Muhammad Iqbal was not only a poet, scholar, and philosopher, but above all, he was a visionary leader, he said.

He said that the message of his poetry is acquiring more depth and spirituality with time because it is not just emotional or temporary words, but is based on intellectual and universal principles.

He pondered the issues that confront us all: the purpose of life, freedom and determination, change and perseverance, the conflict between reason and emotion, and the struggle for survival and progress.

He always considered knowledge as the basis of power and progress. For him, spiritual awakening alone is not enough; it is also necessary to embrace modern sciences and research. This message is extremely important in today’s era, when the world is moving towards a knowledge-based economy.

He sought the well-being of all humanity and his words are not only for Muslims, but are a source of guidance for every religion and every person, he said.

The envoy said that Allama Muhammad Iqbal’s philosophy is based on an Islam that is dynamic, evolving and adaptable to the needs of the times.

He believed that Islam has the power to inspire and develop the human spirit, and its teachings are a source of light, guidance and strength for the modern world.

The Ambassador said that this concept makes him a great intellectual leader not only for South Asia but also for the Islamic world.

Iqbal considered the youth as the real capital of the nation and taught them the lesson of lofty aspirations, self-confidence and courage through the symbol of the eagle and the youth close to him are the architects of the nation’s future.

He said that Iqbal likened the youth to eagles, who are lofty and seeker of lofty goals and his poems are still a source of continuous inspiration and guidance for the younger generation.

Iqbal’s message is not limited to the individual self but also emphasizes the building of the collective self and in today’s era, when societies are divided and in chaos, Iqbal reminds us that collective unity is the real strength. Iqbal’s message is full of hope and courage.

He reminds us that despair is disbelief: and hope is the real capital of life. Iqbal is not a hopeless person. If there is a little moisture from his cultivated fields, this soil is very fertile.

According to his vision, “our beloved country “Pakistan” came into being and he was the driving force behind the freedom movement and his vision of establishing a separate Muslim state had a profound impact on the political outlook of South Asia. It is a matter of pride for us that in Tajikistan, Allama Iqbal is known as “Iqbal Lahori”.

In concluding remarks he said that “I am grateful to the Rector of Tajik National University, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the faculty members of the Department of Asian and European Languages, and the Pakistan Study Center for organizing this event to pay tribute to the great thinker, philosopher, political leader, and poet of the East, Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal.