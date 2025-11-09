Iqbal’s teachings a guiding light for Muslim Ummah: Gillani

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Nov 09 (APP): Chairman Senate Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, while addressing the Upper House on Sunday, paid rich tribute to Allama Muhammad Iqbal, saying that Iqbal’s teachings were a guiding light for the Ummah, reminding Muslims of their shared destiny and moral responsibility to rise above sectarian and regional divides.

He said the Poet of the East not only inspired the Muslims of the subcontinent but also shaped the philosophical foundation of Pakistan, awakening a spirit of self-realization and unity that continues to resonate deeply within society.

He said, “Iqbal awakened a spirit of self-realization and unity that continues to resonate deeply within the fabric of society”.

He said Iqbal’s contributions to the ideology of Pakistan were immense, as his poetry and philosophy ignited the flame of aspirations among Muslims for a separate homeland. “On this day, we reflect upon his timeless message, which remains ever relevant in our pursuit of people’s empowerment and cultural preservation,” he remarked.

The Chairman said Iqbal Day was not only a commemoration of his life and work but also a call to action for all Pakistanis to reaffirm their national pride and unity and to reinforce the values and ideals upon which the nation was founded.

He underlined that Iqbal’s vision of a spiritually and intellectually vibrant Muslim community continues to inspire, urging the people to pursue excellence and advocate for a future characterized by dignity and respect for all individuals.

Gilani said Iqbal’s emphasis on the unity of the Muslim world must be embraced wholeheartedly in the present era, where divisions can threaten collective identity. “His philosophy encourages us to transcend the limitations of narrow nationalism and promote a religiously guided unity where our Islamic principles define our aspirations,” he noted.

The Chairman urged educational institutions to play an active role in teaching Iqbal’s philosophy, particularly the concept of ‘Khudi’ (selfhood), which he described as the cornerstone of empowerment and realization of one’s highest potential. “This is not merely an academic exercise,” he said, “but a national mission to shape the character and vision of our youth, instilling in them ambition, excellence, and a deep sense of purpose.”

He said that Iqbal’s philosophy remains a living force in the nation’s collective consciousness, guiding Pakistan toward progress, dignity, and a stronger federation built upon unity and faith.