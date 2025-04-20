Iqbal’s message of unity, self independence is an eternal source of guidance for Muslim Ummah: Ayaz

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Apr 20 (APP): Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has paid rich tribute to the national poet and Philosopher Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, on the occasion of his 87th death anniversary.

He said that Allama Iqbal’s poetry and philosophy continue to serve as a lighthouse, guiding Muslim even in the postmodern era.

Through his unparalleled philosophical insight, Allama Iqbal breathed new life into the spirit of the Muslims of the subcontinent, illuminating their path and awakening in them a dream that culminated in the creation of Pakistan.

Ayaz Sadiq remarked that Dr. Allama M. Iqbal’s teachings are rooted in the highest moral ideals—unity, Khudi (selfhood), sacrifice, liberty, and dignity. These principles offer meaningful direction to the Muslim world as it grapples with the tides of extremism, sectarianism, corruption, and economic stagnation.

He further emphasized the crucial role of the youth, urging them to draw inspiration from Iqbal’s doctrine of self independence.

Ayaz Sadiq said that young people are the future of the nation.

He stressed that aligning the younger generation with Iqbal’s ideals is vital to transform Pakistan into a resilient and propserous nation.

Ayaz Sadiq said that the message of Hakeem-ul-Ummat transcends boundaries of race, geography, and creed.

“It is universal for a just and harmonious global order built upon the pillars of peace, tolerance, fraternity, justice, and spiritual elevation.”

He asserted that Dr. Allama M. Iqbal is not only a visionary for the Muslims of the subcontinent but also a fountainhead of wisdom for all humanity.

His poetry, rich with metaphoric meaning and philosophical depth, holds enduring relevance in addressing the existential crises of our times, he added.

Acting Speaker of the National Assembly, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah said that Allama Iqbal’s philosophy of self independence and his foresight remains a guiding constellation for the Muslim Ummah.

His teachings champion the causes of peace, unity, knowledge, and progress—ideals that can help the Muslim world rise above the turmoil of regional and global challenges.