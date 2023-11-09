‘Iqbal Day’ being observed

ISLAMABAD, Nov 09 (APP): The 146th birth anniversary of national poet, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal is being observed as ‘Iqbal Day’ with national fervor on Thursday.

The Philosopher poet known as Poet of the East, Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal was born in Sialkot on November 9,1877.

He awakened the Muslims of the Subcontinent through his universal poetry and political acumen by presenting idea of the creation of Pakistan through his historic address at Allahabad in 1930.

Allama Iqbal’s address gave a clear direction and separate identity to Muslims of the Sub-Continent to achieve Pakistan.

Radio Pakistan and TV channels are presenting special programmes in connection with ‘Iqbal Day’ to highlight poetry and thoughts of Allama Iqbal.

A simple but investiture change of guards’ ceremony was held at Mausoleum of Iqbal in Lahore this morning.

A smartly turned contingent of Pakistan Navy assumed the responsibility of guards at the mausoleum.

Station Commander Lahore of Pakistan Navy Commodore Sajid Hussain was chief guest on the occasion.

He laid floral wreath at mausoleum and offered prayers.