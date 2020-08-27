IPU president calls on governor

LAHORE, Aug 27 (APP): Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU) President Gabriela Cuevas Barron called on Govenror Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and discussed democracy, governance and cooperation during a meeting at the Governor’s House on Wednesday night.

Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar also took up Kashmir issue, challenges faced in

the face of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic besides matters of mutual interest

with the visiting presidnet of the IPU.

The govenror urged the international community and the IPU to take notice of human rights violation by the Indian forces in the Illegally Occupied Indian Jammu and Kashmir, adding that Bharat had shamelessly persisted with human rights violation for the past seven decades.

He said the hapless Kashmiri Muslim were faced with the blight of lockdown long before the

advent of novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. Sarwar said Pakistan had been playing

a responsible role for durable peace in the region.

The governor said that parliamentary diplomacy had a huge role in promoting peace, prosperity, and development, adding that the PTI government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was taking practical steps for strengthening parliament and other institutions.

The governor Punjab apprised Ms Gabriela about the Punjab government’s initiatives to

contain spread of novel coronavirus and provide relief to the distressed families

affected by COVID19 beisdes ensuring provision of safety equipments to the healthcare

workers in the province.

Gabriela Barron lauded Sarwar’s philanthropic efforts during the pandemic, and said that

smart lockdown policy of the government helped fight the deadly virus in a better way.

The IPU president said Pakistan government’s measures to contain novel coronavirus pandemic were exemplary.

She said the cooperation between the parliament and the IPU on human rights would be

strengthened, adding that strong ties existed between the two institutions.

President IPU Gabriela Cuevas Barron said the world could overcome problems through mutual cooperation and shared strategies, adding that countries of the world will have to be united in the fight against coronavirus.